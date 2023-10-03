MY NOU GOODMAN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate My Nou Goodman for the Sunshine Award. My Nou is an extremely caring person that has dedicated her life to helping individuals with disabilities. Currently she is helping these individuals with her work at Reach in Eau Claire. In her role she helps the individuals find employment, but she goes far beyond this to get to know the individuals and makes sure they are supported in both their work lives in addition to their personal lives. Nou takes the time regardless of the day or time of day to counsel and comfort them, bringing sunshine to their lives.

Chris Goodman

