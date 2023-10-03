New court filing in Shane Helmbrecht case

Shane Helmbrecht
Shane Helmbrecht(COURTESY: WISCONSIN CRIME ALERT NETWORK)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - There is a new filing in the case of a man accused of killing an Eau Claire Woman seven years ago, who walked away from a group home in Tomah last week, has been found and later released.

According to court documents, if Helmbrecht is present outside of the State of Wisconsin, he must return to the State of Wisconsin within 48 hours of the imposition of this condition. Helmbrecht may not leave the State of Wisconsin without express written permission from Eau Claire County Circuit Court Judge Sarah M. Harless.

Court documents say Helmbrecht is also to have no contact with three victims. He is also to have no possession of any dangerous weapons, including knives other than a kitchen knife used by the defendant within his own residence.

The motion filed is below:

Affidavit in support of state’s motion for imposition of State of Wisconsin below:

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
WESTconsin Credit Union Eau Claire Office robbed Monday
Shane Helmbrecht
Questions remain on why law enforcement released homicide suspect
Sheriff Hakes
Report released regarding Chippewa County Sheriff investigation
Robbery suspect
Eau Claire police investigate robbery at WESTconsin Credit Union
Arrested for second degree murder
Former Kingsbury partner indicted on first-degree murder charges

Latest News

13 First Alert @ Four (10/3/23)
13 First Alert @ Four (10/3/23)
Bites Of Fall Flavor (10/3/23)
Bites Of Fall Flavor (10/3/23)
Heath Jassoy
Rice Lake man accused of possessing child pornography
Shane Helmbrecht
Questions remain on why law enforcement released homicide suspect