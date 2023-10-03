Report released regarding Chippewa County Sheriff investigation

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials are releasing a report regarding an investigation into Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes.

The report regards misconduct accusations.

The report released says he was investigated for accusations of inappropriate and unwanted text messages and concerns about his honesty as the County’s Sheriff.

According to these documents obtained by WEAU, the investigation launched on June 20 of this year. The report states Sheriff Hakes sent text messages with another employee in the Sheriff’s Department that were quote “unequivocally sexual in nature.”

The report goes on to say County and department leaders spoke with the Sheriff about his communication towards this staff members, to which he said he was trying to make her feel welcome.

In Sheriff Hakes’ response, he says the report demonstrates a fundamental lack of respect for the roles of an elected and independent Sheriff.

He adds this is largely driven by people with a political agenda who don’t like the decision of Chippewa County voters.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.