Report released regarding Chippewa County Sheriff investigation

Sheriff Hakes
Sheriff Hakes(WEAU)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials are releasing a report regarding an investigation into Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes.

The report regards misconduct accusations.

The report released says he was investigated for accusations of inappropriate and unwanted text messages and concerns about his honesty as the County’s Sheriff.

According to these documents obtained by WEAU, the investigation launched on June 20 of this year. The report states Sheriff Hakes sent text messages with another employee in the Sheriff’s Department that were quote “unequivocally sexual in nature.”

The report goes on to say County and department leaders spoke with the Sheriff about his communication towards this staff members, to which he said he was trying to make her feel welcome.

In Sheriff Hakes’ response, he says the report demonstrates a fundamental lack of respect for the roles of an elected and independent Sheriff.

He adds this is largely driven by people with a political agenda who don’t like the decision of Chippewa County voters.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
WESTconsin Credit Union Eau Claire Office robbed Monday
Shane Helmbrecht
UPDATE: Man accused of killing Eau Claire woman found in New Mexico
Arrested for second degree murder
Former Kingsbury partner indicted on first-degree murder charges
FILE - The Ford company logo is pictured, Oct. 20, 2019, at a Ford dealership in Littleton,...
US expands probe into Ford engine failures to include two motors and nearly 709,000 vehicles
K-9 Kyro
Barron County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new K-9

Latest News

CVSO Presents: "American Tapestry" Concerts (10/03/23)
CVSO Presents: "American Tapestry" Concerts (10/03/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (10/03/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (10/03/23)
Robbery suspect
Eau Claire police investigate robbery at WESTconsin Credit Union
Rep. Katrina Shankland
Rep. Katrina Shankland enters race for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District