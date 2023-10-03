Rice Lake man accused of possessing child pornography

Heath Jassoy
Heath Jassoy(COURTESY: BARRON COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake man is accused of possessing child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows 42-year-old Heath Jassoy is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the suspected uploading through Snapchat on May 8 of suspected child pornography. Authorities connected the IP address with Jassoy.

The complaint says during a search, authorities found a hard drive that contained approximately ten files of suspected child pornography.

According to the complaint, in an interview, Jassoy said he claimed that he bought the hard drive but has never used it and that it was now for sale. He said he was selling the hard drive, and when asked if he ever looked on the hard drive to see what files were on it, he claimed that he didn’t.

Court records show a $10,000.00 signature bond is set for Jassoy.

Court records also show a court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 11, 2023.

