Temperatures turn more fall-like in the days ahead with a few shower chances

Our trend of summer-like weather continued across the area today, thanks to breezy southerly flow ahead of a cold front to the west. For the third straight day, afternoon highs reached well above average in the 80s with a good deal of sunshine. Skies are turning mostly cloudy tonight as the boundary draws closer with a chance for scattered showers arriving after midnight. Winds will remain breezy from the south-southeast, helping keep temperatures elevated overnight as lows only drop to the upper 60s. An early morning shower can’t be ruled out, otherwise, clouds and sunshine will mix tomorrow with an additional shower possible later in the afternoon as our front passes through. West-southwest winds will be sustained at 10-20 mph with temperatures running closer to average in the low 70s.

A cold front moves through Wednesday with cooler air and a few showers (WEAU)

A secondary cold front will be moving in from the west on Thursday with scattered showers possible north of I-94. Once again, we’ll have partly sunny skies with breezy winds, but highs will be cooler and near average in the mid-60s. By Friday, we’ll be behind the front with cold Canadian air settling into the region as we get into strong west and northwest flow with an upper-level trough moving overhead. Temperatures will barely reach the 50-degree mark with cloudy skies and periods of showers expected during the day. The first full weekend of October will bring drier weather with sunshine and some clouds as Canadian high pressure moves to the southwest. The fall-like air will be sticking around, however, as a cut-off upper low forms just to the east with highs staying in the 50s. Meanwhile, overnight lows will drop into the 30s with most places likely to see their first frost of the season. Some moderation looks to occur early next week with the upper low pushing further east, while a large ridge builds over the Central United States. Temperatures will be near to right around average in the low to mid-60s with sunshine in store.

