Visit Eau Claire seeks artists’ submissions, sponsors for 2024 Eau Claire Sculpture Tour

This artwork is part of the Eau Claire Sculpture Tour.
This artwork is part of the Eau Claire Sculpture Tour.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Visit Eau Claire is seeking local and regional artists’ submissions and sponsorship for the 2024 Eau Claire Sculpture Tour.

According to Visit Eau Claire, the 2024 sculpture tour season is set to debut in May of 2024 and run through April of 2025. Artists can submit their applications online HERE. The deadline for artist applications is Jan. 10, 2024.

“Last year, our city had our largest sculpture tour yet with over 160 pieces throughout our community – we want to add even more amazing sculptures next year!” Executive Director, Benny Anderson, said. “We are fortunate to live in a community with an abundance of talented sculptors and artists, and we want to display as many local and regional sculpture pieces as possible.”

Visit Eau Claire says it is also seeking businesses and organizations to sponsor the 2024 Eau Claire Sculpture Tour. Additional information on how to sponsor the tour is available HERE.

