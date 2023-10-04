Authorities identify 2 bodies recovered from St. Croix River

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOWN OF TROY, Wis. (WEAU) - The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is identifying two bodies that were recovered from the St. Croix River Tuesday.

According to updated information from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies are identified to be that of 51-year-old Demetrius Kekedakis of Hudson, Wis. and 65-year-old Perry Montpetit of Hudson, Wis. The boat was registered to Kekedakis.

Officials say the St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call on Oct. 3, 2023, around 9:30 a.m. about a fishing boat going in circles on the river near Troy Beach, south of Hudson.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived by boat and could not locate anyone in the water.

At 12:12 p.m., the body of a man was recovered by the Washington County Dive Team, and a second man was recovered shortly before 6:00 p.m.

