Authorities recover 2 bodies from St. Croix River

TOWN OF TROY, Wis. (WEAU) - The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two bodies were recovered from the St. Croix River Tuesday.

Officials say the St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call around 9:30 A.M. about a fishing boat going in circles on the river near Troy Beach, south of Hudson.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived by boat and could not locate anyone in the water.

At 12:12 P.M., the body of adult male was recovered by the Washington County Dive Team, and a second adult male was recovered shortly before 6 P.M.

Release of the names are pending positive identification and family notifications, and the incident is under investigation.

