Chippewa Co. Administrator says Sheriff Hakes knew about investigation against him and declined to participate

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County Board Administrator, Randy Scholz, released a statement Wednesday morning following the release of public records into the investigation of Chippewa County Sheriff, Travis Hakes.

On Tuesday, the nearly 100-page report released to WEAU detailed the investigation, which began in May, into Sheriff Hakes. It includes allegations of inappropriate text messages between Sheriff Hakes and an employee. It also says staffers reported Hakes being absent a lot, is lacking leadership, and bypassing policies and procedures, among other things.

Scholz says during the investigation, the County Board followed the process available under law to the board to investigate allegations of misconduct by a County elected official. He says Sheriff Hakes was informed several times about the reason for the investigation and was also given several opportunities to participate and provide information, but Sheriff Hakes declined.

This investigation into Sheriff Hakes will be further addressed by the Chippewa County Board at the October 10 meeting.

WEAU will be at the meeting and will bring you the latest developments.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.