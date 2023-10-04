Cochrane man accused of possessing child pornography

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cochrane, Wis. man is accused of possessing child pornography.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 3, 2023, authorities searched 202 North Main Street in the Village of Cochrane after a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children detected possible child pornography being downloaded from that location.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says during the search, multiple images of child sexual abuse material were found on a computer belonging to 62-year-old Mark Klevgard. Klevgard was taken into custody. A full examination of Klevgard’s computer will be performed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations.

Klevgard is being held at the Buffalo County Jail.

Court records show Klevgard is facing five charges of possession of child pornography.

