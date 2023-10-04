Concrete repairs to close westbound I-94 exit ramp at WIS 312

Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESS RELEASE) - The westbound I-94 exit ramp to WIS 312 at Exit 59 will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9 to noon Friday, Oct. 13 for repairs to concrete damaged by a vehicle fire.

Westbound I-94 traffic wanting to access WIS 312 can take any of the other Eau Claire exits – Exit 65 at WIS 37, Exit 69 at WIS 93 or Exit 70 at US 53.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region and across the state, go to 511wi.gov/.

