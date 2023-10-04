The Eau Claire International Film Festival returns for its third year

By Leeann Stapleton
Oct. 4, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you enjoy watching movies, documentaries, or short films an event returning back to Eau Claire might be for you.

The Eau Claire International Film Festival is rolling back in town for its third year.

The event is October 6th through October 8th and will be held in UW-Eau Claire’s Woodland Theater in the Davies Center.

Organizers say over 40 films will be featured.

All-Fest Pass - $35

Individual Screenings - $8 to $11

Shorts Program - $15

Friday Pass - $15

Saturday Pass - $18

Sunday pass - $15

Tickets are available at the door and online. For more information, click here.

