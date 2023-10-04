Flamingo vacation in Wisconsin causes bird watchers to flock to area lake

ARKDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - There have been flamingo sightings where you wouldn’t expect to see them including in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. Now Wisconsin has been added to that list.

Five flamingos first appeared in Port Washington a few weeks ago. Now they’re at Petenwell Lake in Arkdale in Adams County. Our crews weren’t the only ones who seemed to be fascinated by the flamingos.

Throughout the day people flocked to get a look at these hard-to-miss, charismatic animals. DNR Conservation Biologist Ryan Brady understands the flamingo fandom.

“Large, highly detectable, very recognizable, very charismatic, bright pink flamingos that are obviously getting a lot more attention than the smaller less visually beautiful birds,” he said.

However, there are concerns.

Marge Gibson, owner of the Raptor Education Group in Antigo, worries for their safety. She said, “Rifles going off with duck and goose season going on, you know, has to bother them and Petenwell, of course, has hunting as do most places in southern Wisconsin.”

It’s key to help the flamingos make the most of their time here.

“If they are out in a wetland area don’t take boats out, don’t take kayaks out. We have plenty of photos now of the time that they’ve been here, but let’s try to give them peace,” Gibson said.

For now, the DNR and REGI are letting the birds figure it out for themselves. They’re confident these pink fluffy birds will find their way back to their original home.

“They fly really well and their very strong flyers and so we just hope that that happens and they can go home to Florida or Texas or Mexico, the Caribbean,” Gibson added. “One of those nice warm areas and people can visit them when they are on vacation.”

After getting a peek at the flamingos from a safe distance with binoculars, it was an incredible sight. To see them for yourself, Gibson said to avoid bringing other animals around them.

