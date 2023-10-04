Interview: Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers concert tribute to Neil Diamond
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers is holding a benefit concert, featuring Eric ‘Diamond” Ebert, performing with The Ultimate Legends Band. The concert is a tribute to Neil Diamond.
The concert is Friday, October 13th at 7 p.m. at the Regis High School Theatre.
Seating begins at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door or by calling 715-318-2021.
Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers Facebook page
