Interview: Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers concert tribute to Neil Diamond

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers is holding a benefit concert, featuring Eric ‘Diamond” Ebert, performing with The Ultimate Legends Band. The concert is a tribute to Neil Diamond.

The concert is Friday, October 13th at 7 p.m. at the Regis High School Theatre.

Seating begins at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door or by calling 715-318-2021.

