Man accused of 8th OWI offense, possessing methamphetamine

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is taken into custody after being accused of an 8th OWI offense and possessing methamphetamine.

According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, on Sept. 20 at 4:00 a.m. officers were called to the Family Fare parking lot to meet with a man who reported he thought people in cars were following him around town. Officers met with a Jeffrey Cassellius in his vehicle who appeared nervous and sweating and was speaking very quickly. Officers suspected potential drug impairment.

Chippewa Falls police say officers saw a suspected bag of “white crystalline powder” lying on the driver’s seat and a “partially concealed knife.” Officers also found what they suspect to be a total of four knives hidden in the car. Officers conducted sobriety testing and evaluation.

According to Chippewa Falls police, Cassellius was arrested on the suspicion of an 8th offence OWI along with weapons and drug charges as the powder tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Cassellius was taken to jail.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.