Mentors needed in the Osseo-Fairchild Elementary School’s community mentor program

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Osseo-Fairchild School District has a program in its elementary school to help students feel supported and welcome. But, they’re in need of more help.

The power of a positive role model can go a long way, and that’s something staff at The Osseo-Fairchild Elementary School are trying to do with their community mentor program.

“We basically just try to identify some kids who could use some extra attention here at school,” Sue Fischer, a second-grade teacher at the Osseo-Fairchild Elementary School said. “So, maybe they are struggling with friends. Maybe they’re struggling with something in their home life or just could benefit from some extra one-on-one attention.”

For five years now, the community mentor program has paired students with an adult, providing some extra support.

“You can tell how much they look forward to their mentor coming in and spending time with them,” Fischer said. “We hope that it will also increase attendance, participation here at school, just feeling more like they fit in here at school.”

With a commitment of just 30 minutes a day, once a week for the school year, mentors are asked to spend time with a student, getting to know them.

“It might be Legos one day, it might be drawing one day, it might be cleaning their desk one day,” Frans Carlson, a mentor in the program said. “I got to spend time with a student, learning about them, talking about how their day has gone, things they had really enjoyed or maybe some things that didn’t go so well.”

Last year, Fischer said there were around ten students with mentors. That’s a number they want to raise., which means they need more help.

“Our constant struggle is finding enough mentors,” Fischer said. “There’s always more kids that could use a mentor.”

Fischer said she hopes the program will continue to expand with more mentors joining the program.

Anyone interested in becoming a mentor is asked to contact Sarah James with the Osseo-Fairchild School District at sjames@ofsd.k12.wi.us.

