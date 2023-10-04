PFAS lawsuit filed by the City of Eau Claire moved to federal court

IT IS HEREBY STIPULATED by and between Plaintiff City of Eau Claire and
Defendants Tyco Fire Products LP and Chemguard, Inc. (the latter two collectively “Tyco”), that
the deadlines for all Defendants to move, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint shall be
as follows: Should the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (“JPML”) decline to transfer this
action to the In re Aqueous Film-Forming Foam Products multidistrict litigation (“AFFF MDL”),
Defendants shall have through and including the 28th day after such disposition by the JPML to
answer, move, or otherwise respond to the Complaint. Otherwise, the deadlines for all Defendants
to move, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint shall be in accordance with the established
rules and procedures in the AFFF MDL.
As grounds for this Stipulation, the parties state as follows:
1. Tyco filed a notice of removal on September 25, 2023
2. Tyco believes this case shares common questions of fact with cases in the AFFF
MDL, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1407. Accordingly, Tyco will tag this case to the AFFF MDL
shortly, and expects that the JPML will issue a Conditional Transfer Order soon thereafter.
3. Good cause for this Stipulation exists because the extension will afford adequate
time to await the JPML’s determination of whether this case is suited for inclusion in the MDL.
4. This Stipulation is not submitted for purposes of delay.
STIPULATED AND AGREED TO:
Dated: September 25, 2023
/s/ Ted A. Warpinski
Ted A. Warpinski
M. Andrew Skwierawski
HALLING & CAYO, S.C.
320 E. Buffalo Street, Suite 700
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Tel: (414) 217-3400
Fax: (414) 271-3841
mas@hallingcayo.com
taw@hallingcayo.com
Counsel for Plaintiff City of Eau Claire
/s/ Scott Summy
Scott Summy
Carla Burke Pickrel
BARON & BUDD, P.C.
3102 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 1100
Dallas, Texas 75210
Counsel for Plaintiff City of Eau Claire
/s/ Phil Cossich
Phil Cossich
Christina Cossich
COSSICH, SUMICH, PARSIOLA &
TAYLOR, LLC
8397 Highway 23, Suite 100
Belle Chasse, Louisiana 70037
Counsel for Plaintiff City of Eau Claire
Dated: September 25, 2023
/s/ Bryan T. Mette
Matthew D. Krueger, WBN 1096923
Foley & Lardner LLP
777 East Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: (414) 319-7057
mkrueger@foley.com
Bryan T. Mette, WBN 1125800
Foley & Lardner LLP
150 East Gilman St., Suite 5000
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: (608) 258-4292
bmette@foley.com
Attorneys for Defendants Tyco Fire Products
LP and Chemguard, Inc