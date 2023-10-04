PFAS lawsuit filed by the City of Eau Claire moved to federal court

IT IS HEREBY STIPULATED by and between Plaintiff City of Eau Claire and

Defendants Tyco Fire Products LP and Chemguard, Inc. (the latter two collectively “Tyco”), that

the deadlines for all Defendants to move, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint shall be

as follows: Should the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (“JPML”) decline to transfer this

action to the In re Aqueous Film-Forming Foam Products multidistrict litigation (“AFFF MDL”),

Defendants shall have through and including the 28th day after such disposition by the JPML to

answer, move, or otherwise respond to the Complaint. Otherwise, the deadlines for all Defendants

to move, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint shall be in accordance with the established

rules and procedures in the AFFF MDL.

As grounds for this Stipulation, the parties state as follows:

1. Tyco filed a notice of removal on September 25, 2023

2. Tyco believes this case shares common questions of fact with cases in the AFFF

MDL, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1407. Accordingly, Tyco will tag this case to the AFFF MDL

shortly, and expects that the JPML will issue a Conditional Transfer Order soon thereafter.

3. Good cause for this Stipulation exists because the extension will afford adequate

time to await the JPML’s determination of whether this case is suited for inclusion in the MDL.

4. This Stipulation is not submitted for purposes of delay.

STIPULATED AND AGREED TO:

