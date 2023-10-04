PFAS lawsuit filed by the City of Eau Claire moved to federal court

PFAS
PFAS(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A lawsuit filed by the City of Eau Claire against PFAS manufacturers is moving to federal court.

The City claims PFAS chemicals have been detected on the City well fields property and in the well water that people in the city depend on for drinking water. The City also says they have had to shut down nearly half of its wells and expect PFAS to cause over $20 million in repairs.

Additional information is available on the City of Eau Claire’s website HERE.

The stipulation to extend time to answer or otherwise respond to complaint is below:

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Hakes
Report released regarding Chippewa County Sheriff investigation
Shane Helmbrecht
Questions remain on why law enforcement released homicide suspect
Robbery suspect
Eau Claire police investigate robbery at WESTconsin Credit Union
police lights
WESTconsin Credit Union Eau Claire Office robbed Monday
Shane Helmbrecht, during an appearance in Eau Claire County court.
Shane Helmbrecht ordered to return to Wisconsin

Latest News

Chippewa County Board in special session September 19th
Chippewa Co. Administrator says Sheriff Hakes knew about investigation against him and declined to participate
The event runs over the course of three days.
The Eau Claire International Film Festival returns for its third year
Eau Claire International Film Festival 645AM
First Alert Forecast Oct. 4th 6AM