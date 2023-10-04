The roller coaster ride continues as temperatures trend well below average

Today brought the start of a pro-longed cool down in Western Wisconsin as a cold front pushed through to the east. This touched off a few isolated showers this afternoon as temperatures only reached into the 60s and 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Any lingering clouds will move out this evening with a mostly clear sky on tap tonight as we watch the next front approach from the northwest. Winds will turn lighter from the south-southwest with cooler lows in the mid to upper 40s. A few spotty showers are possible along and north of I-94 tomorrow as the boundary slides through the area, along with an upper-level shortwave trough. Sunshine will blend with clouds as winds turn breezy once again at 10-20 mph from the west and southwest. After our stretch of summer-like warmth, temperatures will be more seasonable in the mid-60s.

A secondary cold front moves through with seasonable temperatures Thursday (WEAU)

By later tomorrow night, clouds will gradually increase as a deep and potent upper trough starts to move over the region. This will bring periods of showers on Friday with cloudy skies and the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season as highs look to stay in the 40s. Our breezy conditions will remain unchanged as winds come from the west-northwest. If you’re hoping to tackle some leaf clean up over the weekend, the weather should hold as a large high pressure system moves southwest of the state with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies expected. That said, you’ll likely need a hoodie or jacket as a cut-off upper low takes shape to the east, keeping our colder weather locked in place as highs reach into the 50s. Low temperatures will likely bottom out in the 30s, leading to the potential for most places to see their first frost of the season. While sunshine looks to dominate early next week, we won’t see too much of a change in the air mass as the upper low holds its grip over the region. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure will try to push towards our neck of the woods from the west, making some progress mid-week as we finally break back into the low 60s.

