SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 3rd

By JD Danielson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the last stop before prep girls golf state, as Wild Ridge hosts the division one sectional.

Plus, the Menard Center plays host to the division two prep girls tennis subsectionals.

In prep volleyball action, McDonell hosts Cadott, Stanley-Boyd hits the road to Regis, and Blair-Taylor battles Immanuel.

Also, in prep boys soccer, the top two teams in the Big Rivers Conference face off as Memorial takes on Hudson, while North faces Chippewa Falls.

Finally, the Blugolds volleyball team takes on #4 ranked Northwestern-St. Paul.

