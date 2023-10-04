Student Transit celebrate’s workers 50th anniversary

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is celebrating her 50th year of serving the community.

Susan “Suzie” Seyller-Conroy started driving a school bus for student transit back in 1973 when she was just 20 years old.

Seyller-Conroy has spent 50 years with Student Transit, and is now a dispatcher where she checks in all the drivers and assists with any routes.

She says what keeps her going is the camaraderie with her coworkers, and the kids who keep things interesting and make her laugh every day.

Seyller-Conroy said in part quote, “It’s just so much fun driving a bus. I love it.”

She says her CDL licenses expires in 2025, but she plans to continue to work as a dispatcher for the foreseeable future.

