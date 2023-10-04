WisDOT seeking comment on potential noise walls along WIS 35

Three walls possible between High Ridge Drive/Hanley Road and Stageline Road in Hudson
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESS RELEASE) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is considering building noise walls along WIS 35 between the High Ridge Drive/Hanley Road interchange and Stageline Road in Hudson. To provide adjacent landowners and residents an opportunity to learn about noise wall evaluation process, ask questions and provide input, WisDOT is holding a public involvement meeting.

  • When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.
    A presentation is planned for 5:15 p.m.
  • Where: Hudson High School, Room F109 (Fish Bowl), 1501 Vine St.

Concerns about noise levels in that segment of WIS 35 prompted WisDOT to open an additional study of noise levels in the area to supplement a previous noise analysis. The study determined there was an impact, noise abatement options were considered for impacted properties, and three noise walls have been proposed. One would be located on the west side of WIS 35 south of the existing noise wall between the highway and Heritage Boulevard. The other two would be on the east side of the highway – one southwest of Meadows Park and northwest of the Canary Way cul-de-sac and the other between WIS 35 and Meadowlark Drive and Meadowlark Lane.

Before a noise wall can be constructed, each found to be reasonable and feasible must receive a vote of support from a simple majority of all votes cast by adjacent landowners and residents of the benefited receptors (or properties). Ballots have been sent to benefited properties and must be returned by Nov. 13, 2023. WisDOT is also seeking public comment on the proposed walls.

Materials: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/wis35noisedefault.aspx

Comments: Provide by Nov. 13 by:

  • Email: daniel.rambo@dot.wi.gov
  • Mail: Wisconsin Department of Transportation 718 W. Clairemont Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54801 Attn.: Daniel Rambo

For those unable to make the meeting, materials can be found on the WisDOT website: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/wis35noise/default.aspx.

If a simple majority of voters cast their ballots in favor of one or more walls and WisDOT determines any will be constructed, construction could occur at the earliest in 2025.

