A chilly and wet finish to the work week with cool weather on tap this weekend

Sunshine mixed with clouds at times today as a cold front moved through the area with an associated low spinning to the north. Winds were rather breezy from the west with temperatures this afternoon in the 60s and low 70s. Isolated to scattered showers are possible tonight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky as an upper trough builds into the region. West winds will remain breezy at 10-15 mph with overnight lows cooling into the mid-40s. As the trough moves overhead tomorrow, clouds will thicken up with periods of showers expected throughout the day. This, combined with stronger winds from the west and northwest will make it tough for temperatures to climb as most places will likely peak in the upper 40s to around 50. As for rainfall totals, much of the area will range from just a few hundredths to a half an inch, especially in our northern counties.

A trough brings periodic showers Friday as temperatures feel more like early November (WEAU)

Things will dry out tomorrow night with a quiet start to the weekend expected as our trough pushes further eastward while high pressure moves to the southwest. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take hold with little improvement in temperatures as we stay well below average in the low 50s. Much of the same weather will carry into Sunday as a large upper-level cut-off low spins to the east, while a ridge builds out west. The upper ridge will try and push towards our neck of the woods through early next week, but most recent forecast guidance shows it wearing down as the upper low slowly retrogrades or moves back to the west with some influence from tropical cyclone Philippe as it moves inland to the northeast. This will keep the unseasonably cooler air locked in place over the Upper Midwest with high temperatures remaining below normal in the 50s. Variable sun and clouds will take us through the mid-week, with indications for our next precipitation chance to possibly come later in the week as a storm system moves to the south.

