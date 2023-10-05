FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Chattanooga

A FedEx plane involved in an emergency landing is shown in Chattanooga on Thursday.
A FedEx plane involved in an emergency landing is shown in Chattanooga on Thursday morning.(Source: WTVC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Gray News) - Authorities in Chattanooga responded to an emergency landing of a FedEx plane in Chattanooga late Wednesday night.

The call came in at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday, the Chattanooga Fire Department said in a social media post, and police, fire and emergency medical personnel “quickly staged in position and waited.

The plane skidded to a stop off the end of the runway because of a landing gear failure, and all three of the crew aboard the plane are accounted for, officials told WTVC.

Officials said there was smoke from the engines but no fire from the landing.

