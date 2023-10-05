Game day with beef

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The biggest games of the year deserve the best eats. Whether you’re watching football, baseball, volleyball, soccer or any sport in between, these game day recipes are easy to prepare, and will surely get the home crowd cheering. No matter if the tailgate is in the parking lot, backyard, or home kitchen you’ll be the MVP with these great tasting beef recipes.

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares this fan favorite.

Cheeseburger Eggrolls

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef, 80% lean or leaner

1/2 cup chopped white onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

2 teaspoons ketchup

1-1/2 cups Grillo’s Pickles® Dill Chips drained, chopped

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

24 wonton wrappers (6.5-inch diameter)

1 cup Vegetable oil for frying

Spicy ranch dressing (optional)

COOKING:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion, garlic and onion powder. Cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon into large bowl; drain if necessary. Stir in salt, pepper, mustard, ketchup, pickles and cheese.

Line shallow-rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Fill small bowl with water. Remove one wrapper from package; cover remaining wrappers with damp cloth to prevent from drying out. Place wrapper corner facing you. Spoon 2 tablespoons beef mixture evenly in a row across center of wrapper, leaving 1-inch border on right and left sides. Fold right and left sides of wrapper over filling. Moisten bottom corner with a little water. Fold bottom corner up over filing and roll up tightly, sealing eggroll. Place eggroll on prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining wrappers and beef mixture.

Heat vegetable oil (minimum of 3-inches deep) in medium saucepan to 375°F. Fry in batches 4 to 5 minutes until internal temperature reaches 165°F; turning once. Remove eggrolls; drain 5 minutes on paper towels. Repeat with remaining eggrolls. Cut in half; serve with spicy ranch dressing, as desired.

Wisconsin Beef Council Recipes

