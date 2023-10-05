Investigators identify remains found in Wisconsin River in July 2022

Investigators have identified the skeletal remains recovered from the Wisconsin River in Port Edwards in 2022.
Investigators have identified the skeletal remains recovered from the Wisconsin River in Port Edwards in 2022.(Wood County Sheriff's Office)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators have identified the skeletal remains recovered from the Wisconsin River in Port Edwards in 2022.

In July of 2022, maintenance crews discovered skeletal remains at the dam in Port Edwards. A search revealed some clothing items including a work boot, but at the time investigators were unable to make an identification.

After extensive testing, a DNA match has been connected to Paul I. Christian. He was known to be from the Waupaca area. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office met with his family and they confirmed he had not been seen in several years. Family and investigators do not know why Christian would have been in the Wood County area.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says this is still a very active investigation and only limited information is being released at this time.

If you have any information about why Christian would have been in Wisconsin Rapids or the Port Edwards area from 2016 through 2022, please contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 715-421-8700.

Please see the attached press release reference the positive identification on the human remains located in the...

Posted by Wood County Sheriff on Thursday, October 5, 2023

