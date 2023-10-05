EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man charged in the death of his neighbor may be ordered back to Wisconsin.

A bail/bond hearing is scheduled for Shane Helmbrecht Monday afternoon in Eau Claire County court.

Helmbrecht is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Jen Ward, in Eau Claire in 2016. He was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to live in a mental health facility.

On Monday, a Green Alert was issued after he hadn’t been seen for a few days from the Tomah group home. Helmbrecht was later found safe by police near the city of Santa Fe, and released.

This week the Eau Claire County District Attorney filed a motion asking for Helmbrecht to be ordered to return to Wisconsin within 48 hours and not be allowed to leave the state again without permission from the judge.

Eau Claire County Sheriff, Dave Riewestahl, says if the judge signs off on the order Monday, a warrant would likely be filed sending out an alert to all law enforcement to be on the lookout for Helmbrecht.

In a letter from his attorney, Michael Cohen, Cohen says he has not had any contact with his client, and his family does not know where he is.

