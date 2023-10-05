Man charged in the death of his neighbor may be ordered back to Wisconsin

(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man charged in the death of his neighbor may be ordered back to Wisconsin.

A bail/bond hearing is scheduled for Shane Helmbrecht Monday afternoon in Eau Claire County court.

Helmbrecht is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Jen Ward, in Eau Claire in 2016. He was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to live in a mental health facility.

On Monday, a Green Alert was issued after he hadn’t been seen for a few days from the Tomah group home. Helmbrecht was later found safe by police near the city of Santa Fe, and released.

This week the Eau Claire County District Attorney filed a motion asking for Helmbrecht to be ordered to return to Wisconsin within 48 hours and not be allowed to leave the state again without permission from the judge.

Eau Claire County Sheriff, Dave Riewestahl, says if the judge signs off on the order Monday, a warrant would likely be filed sending out an alert to all law enforcement to be on the lookout for Helmbrecht.

In a letter from his attorney, Michael Cohen, Cohen says he has not had any contact with his client, and his family does not know where he is.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxwell Luebeck
WESTconsin Credit Union robbery suspect in custody, charged
Sheriff Hakes
Report released regarding Chippewa County Sheriff investigation
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say
Generic Water
Authorities identify 2 bodies recovered from St. Croix River
Shane Helmbrecht, during an appearance in Eau Claire County court.
DA files motion for Shane Helmbrecht to return to Wisconsin

Latest News

FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. The...
Wisconsin Republicans want to make it a crime to be naked in public
"Godspell" (10/05/23)
"Godspell" (10/05/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (10/05/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (10/05/23)
Rhys Pocan
Sheboygan County cold case has ties to Jackson County