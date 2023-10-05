Man hurt following combine incident in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt following a combine incident in Trempealeau County.

According to information from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 4, 2023, around 6:35 p.m., deputies responded to Oak Ridge Road near Lisowski Lane in the Town of Arcadia for a report of a combine that had overturned, and the driver was pinned inside.

The Sheriff Office says investigation shows the combine was traveling northbound on Oak Ridge Road before exiting the roadway into the ditch causing it to overturn. A man, identified as 48-year-old Christiaan Bezuidenhout, was found pinned under part of the combine and was freed by the Arcadia Fire Department.

The driver was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

