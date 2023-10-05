New cybersecurity lab at CVTC to help local businesses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Cybersecurity is a concern across the country as well as the city of Eau Claire.

According to the FBI, there was $10 billion in loss from cyber-crime in 2022 in the United States

CVTC is currently in the process of opening up their program where they simulate a cybersecurity threat and students can learn to defend against it.

“The room is designed to simulate cybersecurity attacks essentially on your business. And so they can quickly, you know, put alert, turn some flashing red lights on and say that we want you to form a team and monitor how we are currently being hacked right now. Their ultimate goal is to protect this organization’s systems and so they can recreate like an actual live attack of a hacking or a phishing attack to protect the organization’s data”, says Shawn Emberts, Senior Audio Visual Specialist at CVTC.

There are still things needed to be done before beginning the program.

“The cybersecurity simulation, a portion of it, that is something that is still being finalized with the software getting everyone trained because we are also bringing in experts outside of our institution to help with this training”, says Sunem Beaton-Garcia, CVTC President.

This will not only teach the 500 students in the computer science program but as well as local businesses who are interested in preventing cyber security attacks from happening.

“Local businesses participate in our advisory boards and it is one of our main ways that we reach local industry to let them know the things that we’re doing. The simulation, just like a true cybersecurity threat happens online, will come into your organization and things don’t work. And so IT Professionals have to do the forensic work of figuring out what happened, how to fix it and how to react”, says Beaton-Garcia.

There are many different cybersecurity attacks that students and businesses will learn to fight against and prevent.

“Ransomware is a huge problem. Cybersecurity breaches are constantly happening and the cyber range gives students or companies and opportunity to have it and learn how to respond to a ransomware attack”, says Josh Huhmann, IT Network Specialist Program Instructor at CVTC.

There is no start date for the program yet as they are currently finding which cyber range to choose. A cyber range is a platform used to experience and respond to cybersecurity attacks..

The cost for the IT area was $2.87 million including infrastructure and technology.

CVTC became a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by the NSA in January. The designation is good through the 2027 academic year.

The lab will also be the home for CVTC’s Esports.

