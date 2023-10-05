Ribbon cutting for Eau Claire Event District

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An official ribbon cutting is celebrating the opening of the Eau Claire Event District.

The event district is the new home of Country Jam, as well as the Reverb music festival, and officials say it will also host weddings, conferences, trade shows, and more.

The 160 acer grounds have 2 main buildings, with the potential for more.

