Ridin’ For A Reason donates check

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Earlier this year, Chippewa Valley community members came together for an annual fundraiser also raising awareness about breast cancer, and early detection.

Thursday, a $35,000 check was presented to Marshfield Clinic’s Mobile Mammography Unit thanks to the 16th Annual Ridin’ For A Reason Rally.

Mammograms are a key component of early breast cancer detection. In 2022, over 7,000 women received a mammogram from the Mobile Unit.

Ridin’ For A Reason has raised over $250,000 to help women fight against breast cancer since it began.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.