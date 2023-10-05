Ridin’ For A Reason donates check

Ridin' For A Reason check donation
Ridin' For A Reason check donation(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Earlier this year, Chippewa Valley community members came together for an annual fundraiser also raising awareness about breast cancer, and early detection.

Thursday, a $35,000 check was presented to Marshfield Clinic’s Mobile Mammography Unit thanks to the 16th Annual Ridin’ For A Reason Rally.

Mammograms are a key component of early breast cancer detection. In 2022, over 7,000 women received a mammogram from the Mobile Unit.

Ridin’ For A Reason has raised over $250,000 to help women fight against breast cancer since it began.

