Sheboygan County cold case has ties to Jackson County

Rhys Pocan
Rhys Pocan(COURTESY: SHEYBOGAN COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (SHEBOYGAN COUNTYWIDE CRIME STOPPERS PRESS RELEASE) - On Thursday, August 10, 1989, Rhys Pocan, a 35-year-old, Native American woman was abducted while walking along National Avenue in the City of Milwaukee around midnight. Rhys was murdered and dismembered. Her head and hands were later located by hunters in Vernon Marsh, which is a public hunting ground, located in Waukesha County. Rhys’s torso was found in Nichol’s Creek, which is a public hunting ground, located in Sheboygan County.

The victim, Rhys, lived in the Black River Falls area in the early 1980′s. It is believed that people with information about this case and/or involved parties may still have ties to Jackson County. If you have any information reference this crime, please contact the Sheboygan County Sheriffs Office at 920-459-3112. As in all situations of this nature, do not confront a suspect, call the police and report your information.

If you have information about this crime or any other crime, please leave a web tip at www.cufthem-comt use the Tips” app on your Android or iOS device or call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-CUF-THEM (1-877-283-8436). You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

