Interview: UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents “Godspell”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “Godspell” the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden) will be performed by UW-Eau Claire Theatre October 13 - 22.

“Godspell” features a comedic group of characters who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age through parables, games, and tomfoolery.

October 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m.

October 15 at 1:30 p.m.

October 18, 19, and 20 at 7:30 p.m.

October 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Jamf Theatre – Pablo Center at the Confluence

