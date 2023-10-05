Interview: UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents “Godspell”
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “Godspell” the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden) will be performed by UW-Eau Claire Theatre October 13 - 22.
“Godspell” features a comedic group of characters who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age through parables, games, and tomfoolery.
October 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m.
October 15 at 1:30 p.m.
October 18, 19, and 20 at 7:30 p.m.
October 22 at 1:30 p.m.
Jamf Theatre – Pablo Center at the Confluence
UW-Eau Claire Theatre
