WAGNER TAILS: Dover, Duluth, Ethan

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Meet the Boys Club: brothers Dover and Duluth and their pal Ethan.

Ethan (all black) arrived at the Buffalo County Humane Association as a stray. Dover (black and white) and Duluth (gray) came in with two other littermates after their pregnant mother wandered into a house and decided that it would be a safe place to have her babies.

Dover never passes up the chance to sit on a lap, and Ethan loves head scratches. Both of them also love to play. Duluth is a little more reserved, and prefers to play when no one is watching.

These boys do not need to be adopted together, but they would do well having another playful cat in the home to help channel their kitten energy.

Caretakers at BCHA say Dover and Ethan would be a great duo to adopt together with their similar personalities. Click HERE for the adoption application.

