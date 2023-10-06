1 person dead, 1 hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Polk County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a two-vehicle crash in Polk County.

According to information from the Osceola Police Department, on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, around 8:15 a.m. authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in front of 657 South Highway 35 in the Village of Osceola.

Osceola police say one driver, identified as Matthew Barilla of Forest Lake, Minn., suffered life-threatening injuries. Barilla was taken to the Osceola Medical Center where he died due to the injuries he suffered. The other driver, identified as Conner Parson of Osceola, Wis., suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

