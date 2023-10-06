Bakhtiari needs another surgery, will be out for season

Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari talks to coach Luke Butkus during an NFL football OTA...
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari talks to coach Luke Butkus during an NFL football OTA practice session Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By weau staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Green Bay, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari needs another surgery on his knee and will be out for the season, he told reporters Friday.

The surgery is another setback in a long road to recovery for the former all-pro left tackle, who first tore his ACL in 2020. Bakhtiari has missed the last two games with lingering soreness in his knee, which he says doctors suspect it’s a cartilage issue but couldn’t prove it. He aims to be back for training camp next season.

