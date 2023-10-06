Bakhtiari needs another surgery, will be out for season

Green Bay, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari needs another surgery on his knee and will be out for the season, he told reporters Friday.

The surgery is another setback in a long road to recovery for the former all-pro left tackle, who first tore his ACL in 2020. Bakhtiari has missed the last two games with lingering soreness in his knee, which he says doctors suspect it’s a cartilage issue but couldn’t prove it. He aims to be back for training camp next season.

