Chippewa Falls businesses spread breast cancer awareness with 13th annual Paint the Town Pink event

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Businesses in downtown Chippewa Falls and community members were doing their part for Breast Cancer Awareness Month Thursday evening.

Pink ribbons and pink attire could be found along North Bridge Street for the 13th annual Paint the Town Pink event.

Chippewa Falls Main Street Director Teri Ouimette said the event started as a customer appreciation day.

“Unfortunately, you know, people do get breast cancer,” said Ouimette. For that reason, a partnership was formed with Marshfield Clinic Health System to make the event into something more for the community.

“And I would say that so many survivors come down. and I think it gives them a chance to to to be with each other because it you know, it is a lot of groups of people, too, or they meet each other in the stores or on the street,” said Ouimette.

Medical Oncologist Dr. Timothy Burns with Mayo Clinic Health System said breast cancer affects many Americans.

“In this country there’s over 300,000 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed each year. A lot of times they aren’t able to detect those either clinical exam or self-exam,” said Dr. Burns.

That is why he said mammograms are important. Also, while women of a certain age are recommended to get one, there are risk factors that also lead to younger women getting screenings.

“We don’t truly know all the reasons, but certainly we are seeing the statistics that younger patients are slightly higher rates of breast cancer diagnosis being made,” said Dr. Burns.

The frequency of diagnosis and the age range are a stark reality about the disease today.

“The silver lining, if you will, with that is we have a lot of clinical studies. We have a lot of patients that are enrolled on clinical trials that allow us to study new treatments and improve outcomes in breast cancer treatment,” said Dr. Burn.

Along North Bridge Street, there are classic cars lined up for a few blocks. The owner of the 1953 Ford Fairlane Victoria sits on her chair grateful for this year’s outcome. Barb Sturgis was never diagnosed with breast cancer, but the cause still hits close to home.

“I lost a friend to it a few years ago and she had four children and then another friend that is cancer free by early detection. So early detection is definitely the way to go,” said Sturgis.

Dr. Burns recommends to speak with your doctor about plans to get a mammogram.

Also, while it mostly affects women, Dr. Burns said men can also develop breast cancer.

