Driver accused of OWI with child in vehicle, arrested in Dunn County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUNN COUNY, Wis. (WEAU) - A driver is accused of operating a vehicle while under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Oct. 5, 2023, at 3:41 p.m., Troopers from the WI State Patrol stopped a car for speeding on Interstate 94 in Dunn County. Troopers detected what they suspected to be the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. Troopers recovered what they suspect to be marijuana from the vehicle.

The release says the driver, 32-year-old William Hoglund of Elkhorn, was taken into custody by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 2nd offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

According to the release, a female and a two-month-old infant were taken to a “safe haven.”

