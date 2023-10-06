Family Support Center hosts open house for domestic violence awareness month

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Around 600 people experience domestic violence in Chippewa County every year.

With October being domestic awareness month, Family Support Center is recognizing the significance of domestic violence awareness by hosting an open house where anyone is welcome to come and participate in activities while also learning about available programs and services.

Domestic Violence Program Director, Jeni H, said her organization’s helpline is always open.

She asked that we do not use her last name due to the nature of her work.

“I hope survivors know they’re not alone. And I hope survivors know that they have a place to come if they want to talk about violence that happened yesterday. If they want to talk about violence that happened a decade ago, if they want to talk about how to stay safe and if they get in an existing relationship, if they want to talk about how to leave a relationship that doesn’t feel healthy anymore,” Jeni said.

Resource Development Coordinator, Xander Bobolz, said their advocates will help anyone who need it.

“All of our services are free. They’re confidential. We offer services for people experiencing domestic violence, for people who have experienced sexual assault, human trafficking. We have a case manager for human trafficking cases. And really any instance that there is violence or uncertainty in a relationship, our advocates are here for that,” Bobolz said.

There are also other resources at the event.

“We have all of these amazing quotes from participants in our domestic violence program about what what they wish people knew about violence and their own experiences with domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, trafficking. And then we also have our sort of roadmap to safety in our hallway to show to some of the different ways that we think about safety. The purpose is really to let the community know that we’re here, We’re here, we’ve been here, and we’re ready to keep helping our community.”

Jeni said their main purpose for the event is to let people know they’re here and that they are ready to help the community.

“At any point, if people are interested in receiving assistance or getting some support for a domestic violence related situation, they can call us and they will get connected to an advocate.”

Organizers said that they are always looking for more volunteers to help with their cause.

According to the Family Support Center around 150 children also experience domestic violence in Chippewa County each year.

The center’s helpline is open 24/7 and organizers encourage people to call them if they’re in need of help.

