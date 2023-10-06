Festival Foods in Chippewa Falls officially open

Festival Foods
Festival Foods(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Festival Foods in Chippewa Falls is officially open.

A Grand Opening was held Friday at the new store located at 1109 Chippewa Crossing Boulevard.

This is the first Festival Foods in Chippewa Falls and has a first of its kind food court featuring sushi, Asian stir-fry, and gourmet popcorn.

Along with the Grand Opening, Festival Foods announced a partnership with the Chippewa Falls Parks & Recreation Department, committing $10,000 towards new playground equipment at Flag Hill.

The project at Flag Hill is set to break ground in early spring 2024, and includes a redesign of stairs connecting Irvine Park to Flag Hill.

