Festival Foods in Chippewa Falls officially open

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Festival Foods in Chippewa Falls is officially open.

A Grand Opening was held Friday at the new store located at 1109 Chippewa Crossing Boulevard.

This is the first Festival Foods in Chippewa Falls and has a first of its kind food court featuring sushi, Asian stir-fry, and gourmet popcorn.

Along with the Grand Opening, Festival Foods announced a partnership with the Chippewa Falls Parks & Recreation Department, committing $10,000 towards new playground equipment at Flag Hill.

The project at Flag Hill is set to break ground in early spring 2024, and includes a redesign of stairs connecting Irvine Park to Flag Hill.

