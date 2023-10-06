Flags to fly at half-staff for next two Saturdays as Wisconsin honors fallen firefighters

Flag flown at half staff
Flag flown at half staff(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff for the next two Saturdays as Wisconsin honors firefighters who gave their lives in the line-of-duty. The tributes coincide with the Final Alarm Ceremony and Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day.

“Each and every day, Wisconsin firefighters risk their own health and safety in order to serve their neighbors in their greatest time of need, and we owe them an incredible debt of gratitude for keeping our communities safe,” Gov. Tony Evers said in statement.

The first Saturday, Oct. 7, recognizes the Final Alarm Ceremony at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial, the governor’s office explained. The second one, Oct. 14, comes at the conclusion of Fire Prevention Week, which ends with the memorial day, on which state law requires flags to fly at half-staff.

Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset, the order states.

In May, flags flew at half-staff in honor of fallen firefighters as part of National Firefighters Memorial Weekend. The governor’s office noted that tribute had historically occurred in November, but the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation moved it to May earlier this year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators have identified the skeletal remains recovered from the Wisconsin River in Port...
Investigators identify remains found in Wisconsin River in July 2022
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin governor arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle
Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes
Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes issues statement regarding County investigation
Man charged in the death of his neighbor may be ordered back to Wisconsin
Ambulance
Man hurt following combine incident in Trempealeau County

Latest News

Generic police lights
Driver accused of OWI with child in vehicle, arrested in Dunn County
First Alert Forecase Oct. 6th 6AM
AG Chat with Jill Welke Oct. 6th
Avelo now serves 25 states.
First nonstop flight from Orlando lands at CWA