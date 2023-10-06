New motion from state in Shane Helmbrecht case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A new motion is filed in the case of Shane Helmbrecht.

According to the motion, the State of Wisconsin, by District Attorney Peter Rindal, hereby moves the court for an order that the Helmbrecht submit to an inpatient competency examination.

The state’s motion for inpatient examination motion is below:

“The State of Wisconsin, by District Attorney Peter Rindal, hereby moves the court for an order that the defendant submit to an inpatient competency examination. The State further moves the court for an order authorizing a warrant to effectuate said inpatient examination. These requests are made pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 971.14(2)(b) and State ex rel. Porter, 80 Wis.2d 197 (1977).

As grounds for this motion, District Attorney Rindal, as an officer of the Court, relates the following:

1. On August 4, 2016, the defendant was charged in this case with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. Very early in the pendency of this matter, the issue of competency was raised by defense counsel. This set in motion a series of competency examinations and a variety of court findings related to the defendant’s competency. Ultimately, on January 22, 2018, the Court found the defendant incompetent and unlikely to regain competency. As is required by law, the criminal case was suspended and transferred to civil proceedings.

2. On March 14, 2023, the Court ordered the defendant to submit to a new competency examination based on the State’s motion which was brought pursuant to Wis. Stat. §§ 971.14(6)(d) and 971.14(2). With the parties’ agreement, the Court ordered that the new competency examination be conducted by Dr. Christina Engen of the Wisconsin Forensics Unit.

3. Following Dr. Engen’s assignment to conduct the examination, Dr. Engen wrote two separate letters updating the Court with her progress. On April 12, 2023, Dr. Engen advised that court she had conducted an initial interview of the defendant, but had a follow-up interview scheduled for May 8, 2023. But on April 28, 2023, Dr. Engen filed another letter with the court, this time expressing details regarding the difficulties she was experiencing in completing her examination of the defendant. These difficulties included reluctance by the defendant in participate in the interview without his attorney’s approval and further, Dr. Engen’s concern that the defendant had surreptitiously recorded her initial interview without her knowledge or consent.

4. On July 17, 2023, Dr. Engen submitted her initial competency report to the court. The details of said report are filed under seal and will not be discussed here, but Dr. Engen did inform the court of her belief that inpatient observation was necessary for an adequate examination.

5. Over the next two months, the parties met to discuss how to productively move forward with this matters. As a result of those discussions, the parties contacted the court on September 29, 2023 to schedule a status conference, along with an advisory that the parties were working through the various issues in this case. This approach was adopted based on the parties’ anticipation that the defendant would be cooperative with ongoing competency proceedings. A status hearing was scheduled for January 17, 2024.

6. On September 30, 2023, as noted in recent filings and correspondence with the Court in this case, the defendant took his mother’s vehicle and eloped from the State of Wisconsin in apparent contravention to his Protective Placement. It further came to light that the defendant was in possession of a cellular phone without his social worker’s knowledge. As a result of the defendant’s elopement, Eau Claire County Corporation Counsel obtained an Attachment Order from the Court which sought the defendant’s apprehension.

7. On October 2, 2023, as noted in recent filings and correspondence with the Court in this case, the defendant came into contact with law enforcement officials in the State of New Mexico. Those law enforcement officials noted that the defendant’s mental state did not appear consistent with someone in need of mental commitment. Since the Attachment Order was deemed legally valid only within the State of Wisconsin, the defendant was released. Since that time, the defendant’s whereabouts remain unknown.

8. Based on the foregoing chain of events, the State now has reason to believe that the defendant will not cooperate with ongoing competency proceedings. Concerns about the defendant’s cooperation were already expressed by Dr. Engen in her earlier correspondence with the Court, but at that time the defendant at least remained at his group home and compliant with his Protective Placement. However, now that the defendant has fled the State of Wisconsin, notably in the immediate aftermath of a new hearing being scheduled in this case, the State has reason to believe that the defendant’s flight is an attempt to evade further proceedings in this case.

REQUEST FOR RELIEF:

9. The State’s stated concerns that the defendant will no longer cooperate with ongoing competency proceedings coupled with Dr. Engen’s documented belief that inpatient observation is necessary for an adequate competency examination are thus the basis for the State’s request, pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 971.14(2)(b), the Court order that the defendant submit to inpatient observation for purposes of competency determination.

10. Further, there can be no dispute that the defendant has fled the State of Wisconsin of his own accord and has created circumstances under which the Court cannot communicate with him or provide any form of notice. Based on the circumstances created by the defendant, it is expected that the defendant will not appear at any hearing scheduled on this motion or any other motion. But it would be absurd for the defendant to argue that this Court can take no action against him without first providing him actual notice when the defendant deprived the Court of the ability to give him notice when he engineered the circumstances of his own disappearance. Therefore, the State requests that the Court authorize an warrant for the defendant’s apprehension – a mechanism that was found legally appropriate in State ex rel. Porter, 80 Wis.2d 197, 206-07 (1977).

11. The State has no objection to this motion being scheduled for hearing as soon as possible.

Dated this 6th day of October, 2023 at Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Respectfully submitted,

Peter J. Rindal

Eau Claire County District Attorney

Eau Claire County, Wisconsin

State Bar No. 1074314″

