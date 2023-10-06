Prescott Police Department seeks to identify suspect in theft case

PRESCOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Prescott Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect in a theft case.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, on Aug. 13, 2023, the suspect broke a window and stole a victim’s purse from the parking lot of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Prescott. The suspect then used a stolen credit card at the Hudson, Wis. Walmart to buy gift cards.

The alert says the suspect left Walmart in an “older white Pontiac.”

If you have any information pertaining to this alert, you are asked to contact an investigator with the Prescott Police Department at 715-262-5512

Prescott theft suspect (COURTESY: WISCONSIN CRIME ALERT NETWORK)

