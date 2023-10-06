Rep. Derrick Van Orden spoke to CVTC law enforcement graduates

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Congressman Derrick Van Orden was here for a graduation. Clearly the removal of Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy is front and center. Van Orden talked about how he wants to fix what he says is a “mess”.

“There’s eight members of the Republican party that voted with 200 members of the Democratic party to oust a Republican speaker. They said that he’s not conservative enough or he’s too liberal. That just doesn’t make any sense. So if you’re going to do something, you should have a plan. I’m going to be spending my time in this district doing stuff like this, celebrating our police officers or I’ll be in Washington, D.C., trying to fix the mess that those eight people did”, says Van Orden.

The class of the 2023 Chippewa Valley Technical College Law Enforcement Academy graduated and they were able to choose their own guest speaker.

“We’ve had we’ve had local representatives, we’ve had attorney generals, and now they have headed up to the united states house of representatives”, says Eric Anderson, Director of Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement at CVTC.

Representative Van Orden was their choice.

“An American patriot and retired navy seal, Derrick has dedicated his life to serving and protecting Americans”, says Anderson.

Congressman Van Orden spoke on the bravery of the 2 dozen of academy members who graduated.

“These men and women are going to be up all night after they strapped on body armor and a weapon and they kiss their significant other goodbye. Not good night. Goodbye. Because they don’t know if they’re going to come home or not. And they’re going to protect you. And your children. I can think of no other word than honorable for that”, says Van Orden.

Congressman Van Orden talked about the movement on defunding the police.

“Every person sitting in the front of this row joined the police force after the equivalent of September 11th. That’s the defund the police movement. There are misguided citizens in our country who deride these men and women for protecting them. And that is wrong. And I will not tolerate that in my presence. So it takes more courage to join the police force today than it ever has”, says Van Orden.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.