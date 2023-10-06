SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 5th

By Philip Choroser
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Neillsville/Granton and Regis football battle for control atop the Cloverbelt Conference.

In 8-man football, McDonell took down Lake Holcombe.

Altoona girls tennis concluded their undefeated season with a Division 2 Sectional title.

In prep volleyball, New Richmond took on Chippewa Falls, Menomonie squared off with Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North took down River Falls, McDonell battled Fall Creek, and Altoona hosted Prescott.

Eau Claire Memorial topped New Richmond in boy’s soccer.

Elk Mound’s Belle Kongshaug and Regis/Altoona’s Caralyn Skinner prepare for the state golf tournament in Madison.

