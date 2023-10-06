Volunteer group in La Crosse helps host Solar La Crosse Tour

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - There have been solar panels placed on the roofs of three local elementary schools, and it all couldn’t have been done without the help of Solar of La Crosse Schools.

Solar on La Crosse Schools is a group of teachers, parents, and other volunteers in the community who work to educate, advocate, and raise funds to make solar a reality for school districts. Since 2020, SOLS has partnered with the La Crosse Public Education Foundation to fundraise to put these solar installations on the schools’ rooftops. The panels power about 225 kilowatts of electricity. And so this has resulted in about $30,000 in utility savings for the school districts. SOLS is one of the hosts for the Solar La Crosse Tour which started at Hamilton Elementary School earlier today.

“Kids should be aware that renewable energy is a chance to work on a growing industry, be a part of our sustainable future, and just learn about the relevance of electricity and energy conservation in our lives. And we want to promote the idea that transitioning to renewable energies is urgent so that we can begin improving the climate and learning from these opportunities,” says director of Solar on La Crosse Schools, Alysa Remsburg.

The tour will continue over the weekend as those interested will have the chance to visit select homes in the city of La Crosse, as an on-your-own tour, and talk with homeowners about their solar experiences. The tours on Saturday will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. And the tours on Sunday will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Even after this weekend’s tour, Solar on La Crosse Schools say they have plenty of plans for the future. Remsburg says that SOLS recently completed fundraising for a rooftop installation at La Crosse Polytechnic School, and that will be installed later this fall.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.