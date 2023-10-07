An unseasonably cool weekend ahead with the potential for frost

Today brought our first real taste of fall as temperatures were several degrees below average in the 50s with clouds and rounds of showers. Winds were also rather breezy from the northwest, making it feel colder out. A few spotty showers will linger early this evening before clouds gradually clear out tonight with an upper trough sliding further to the east, while a large surface high pressure system moves to the southwest. Winds will diminish to 5-10 mph from the northwest with cold start tomorrow morning as lows bottom out in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost may occur east of Highway 53 tonight, so be sure to cover or bring in any vegetation you want to save as a precaution. Sunshine will kick off our Saturday with clouds gradually working in throughout the day as a disturbance arrives from the north. This may touch off a few sprinkles or showers during the afternoon with winds turning breezy again from the west-northwest. Average highs this time of year are in the low to mid-60s, but we will be running 10 or more degrees below with highs forecast to reach the low and mid-50s.

High pressure moves to the south with increasing clouds and cool temps Saturday (WEAU)

Skies will turn mainly cloudy tomorrow night with hints at a few showers over parts of the area. Sunday will feature quiet weather with a mostly cloudy sky as a low pressure system misses us to the west and southwest. Temperatures will be consistent in the low to mid-50s. By Sunday night, clouds will start to clear out with a light wind over the area. Conditions will be favorable for radiational cooling to take place with temperatures expected to bottom out near freezing early Monday morning. Given the ideal setup, a widespread frost or freeze looks possible as we start off the new week. Variable sun and clouds will take us through the mid-week as a large cut-off upper low to the northeast begins to retrograde or move westward back towards our area with influence from tropical cyclone Philippe as it moves inland over Eastern Canada. This will prevent an upper ridge to the west from reaching us, effectively weakening the feature with cooler air staying locked in place. As a result, temperatures will continue to hang out in the low to mid-50s with overnight lows back in the 30s. Our next chance for showers may come Thursday, especially in our southern counties as a storm system passes to the south. There are quite a few disagreements on its track as we are several days out, so we’ll need to watch things over the weekend as details become clearer. Meanwhile on Friday, the upper low will be spinning nearby with a few showers possible in the Chippewa Valley.

