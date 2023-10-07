The cool weather continues with rain chances arriving later this week

After waking up to some sunshine early this morning, clouds were quick to fill in with overcast skies and a few sprinkles this afternoon. As a result, temperatures only made it into the upper 40s and low 50s. Mainly cloudy skies will continue tonight with a stray shower or sprinkle not being ruled out late as a low pressure system passes to the west. Winds will become calm, but the cloud cover will act as a blanket to us at the surface with overnight lows falling near average in the low 40s. Little change is expected tomorrow as we stay mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or sprinkle remaining possible. A cut-off upper low to the northeast will keep our cooler air locked in place as afternoon highs stay below normal in the low to mid-50s.

Cloud cover sticks around Sunday with a couple low pressure systems nearby (WEAU)

Partial clearing will take place tomorrow night, and if winds turn light enough, temperatures will drop into the mid-30s with our first widespread frost looking possible. Otherwise, the new work week will start off with a mostly to partly sunny sky as our upper low continues to spin over the northeast while starting to retrograde, or move west back towards our neck of the woods. Winds will turn breezy from the northwest with highs climbing into the low 50s. The weather will stay quiet through mid-week with variable sun and clouds, as well as temperatures still in the 50s before changes arrive later in the week. Forecast guidance indicates a storm system moving out of the Rockies as it starts to intensify over the Southern Plains on Thursday. The low will take a track to the east and northeast, but uncertainty looms with how far north it will make it. Current model runs indicate a few showers starting to work in from the southwest by later in the day Thursday, with increasing changes at night and into Friday. There are several signals of a widespread, soaking rain developing over Western Wisconsin as we close out the week, but this will need to be watched closely in the coming days. This weather-maker may also bring breezy to strong winds with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. Cloudy skies will keep overnight lows milder as well with most locations appearing to only bottom out in the mid to upper 40s.

