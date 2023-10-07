Cool weekend in store, but also drier

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Temperatures will still be on the cooler side this weekend, thanks to a strong trough over the area. That said, we should at least start to see a bit more sunshine. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible today, otherwise the weekend is looking dry. While some areas woke up to patchy frost, better chances for a widespread frost and/or freeze looks to come Sunday night.

Fall-like weather continues this weekend (WEAU)

After a very cool start with lows down into the 30s, we start to warm up a little bit this afternoon with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Still, it will be well below average with highs generally in the mid-50s. We could see an afternoon shower or sprinkle, but most recent forecast guidance shows these to be pretty isolated in nature with a lot of areas staying dry. Winds are calmer than the were the past few days, but as they are still favoring northerly directions, it could still feel a bit cooler out in the wind. Tonight, cloud cover will become widespread with a few spotty showers not being ruled out. This will keep temperatures from dropping too far, mainly sticking to the low-40s. Notoriously cooler spots like valleys may drop into the 30s again.

Day Planner Saturday (WEAU)

Sunday should be a very similar day to today. Light winds will be somewhat variable, even changing to more southerly directions for a little while, but it should be another cool day with highs still lingering in the mid-50s. After a cloudy start, some sunshine is expected in the afternoon, even though clouds won’t disappear completely.

Frost Potential Monday (WEAU)

The upper level trough sticks around into at least early next week. And with some clearer and calmer nights, we have much better chances next week to drop into the 30s, possibly even the lower-30s, pretty much every morning. For a detailed look at your forecast, visit our First Alert weather page right here on weau.com!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.