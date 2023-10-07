Cool weekend in store, but also drier

Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook(WEAU)
By Kevin Bloemberg
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Temperatures will still be on the cooler side this weekend, thanks to a strong trough over the area. That said, we should at least start to see a bit more sunshine. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible today, otherwise the weekend is looking dry. While some areas woke up to patchy frost, better chances for a widespread frost and/or freeze looks to come Sunday night.

Fall-like weather continues this weekend
Fall-like weather continues this weekend(WEAU)

After a very cool start with lows down into the 30s, we start to warm up a little bit this afternoon with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Still, it will be well below average with highs generally in the mid-50s. We could see an afternoon shower or sprinkle, but most recent forecast guidance shows these to be pretty isolated in nature with a lot of areas staying dry. Winds are calmer than the were the past few days, but as they are still favoring northerly directions, it could still feel a bit cooler out in the wind. Tonight, cloud cover will become widespread with a few spotty showers not being ruled out. This will keep temperatures from dropping too far, mainly sticking to the low-40s. Notoriously cooler spots like valleys may drop into the 30s again.

Day Planner Saturday
Day Planner Saturday(WEAU)

Sunday should be a very similar day to today. Light winds will be somewhat variable, even changing to more southerly directions for a little while, but it should be another cool day with highs still lingering in the mid-50s. After a cloudy start, some sunshine is expected in the afternoon, even though clouds won’t disappear completely.

Frost Potential Monday
Frost Potential Monday(WEAU)

The upper level trough sticks around into at least early next week. And with some clearer and calmer nights, we have much better chances next week to drop into the 30s, possibly even the lower-30s, pretty much every morning. For a detailed look at your forecast, visit our First Alert weather page right here on weau.com!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators have identified the skeletal remains recovered from the Wisconsin River in Port...
Investigators identify remains found in Wisconsin River in July 2022
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Polk County
Generic police lights
Driver accused of OWI with child in vehicle, arrested in Dunn County
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin governor arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle
Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood

Latest News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
Sober Football on Thursday Nights
Sober Football on Thursday Nights