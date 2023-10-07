Eau Claire business offers sober space for Thursday night football

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On the 3rd floor of Banbury Place building D2, a peer run business for mental health and substance use recovery has it doors open Thursday nights.

“It’s a lot of the fun of getting there and watching football and doing it with your friends and not everyone can go to the bar and watch it,” said Mike Sommer.

The operations manager for At The Roots LLC., said it is important to create a sober space for Thursday night football. With an array of snacks, pizza and non-alcoholic beverages, it is his and everyone at At The Roots hope people will swing by.

“Ideally, eventually I would like to have it become a potluck thing once we get regulars coming. Then that way you kind of just almost develop a little community and get more people to come down and have fun,” said Sommer.

Sommer says the free program is not meant to force sobriety on anyone.

“The Chippewa Valley, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, we don’t really have a very good recovery community. It’s just a way for people to get together without alcohol,” said Sommer.

Sommer also takes into consideration that Thursday night games are only available via streaming this season.

“I figured Thursday would be best because not everyone has Amazon Prime. So it would also give people an opportunity who either can’t afford it or just don’t have it to come and watch,” said Sommer.

This program is new, and At The Roots hopes to reach as many people as they can. At least to let them know, this is an option for watching the game.

“Hopefully it’ll progress into more. Common interests with other people I think is good to have to be sober or not have pressure to drink,” said Michael Lopez.

He showed up to support the program. He liked the idea of a program that is inclusive to those looking to get away from Wisconsin’s well-known drinking culture.

“You know, there’s a lot of sports and beer out there, and they go hand to hand, so it’s kind of nice to just get a different change with no pressure to drink and wake up with a headache,” said Lopez.

At The Roots will be hosting their sober football nights every Thursday throughout the regular football season, for the exception of October 12th.

If there are any changes or updates to the schedule it can be found on their Facebook page. More information on At The Roots LLC., can be found here.

