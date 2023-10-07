Fans cheer on the UWEC Blugold’s during Homecoming weekend

Retired coach comes back to reunite with players.
Retired coach comes back to reunite with players.
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Blugold Fever Fest is packed full of fun for fans of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugold’s football team.

One UWEC junior says during his tailgating celebrations he was dubbed the parking lot warrior.

“It’s just fun being with the friends, drinking some beers and having some hotdogs and burgers. I was playing wide receiver today. They call me the ‘parking lot warrior’. And I scored eight touchdowns here. So we’re having a pretty good time so far”, says TJ Saggisor, a UWEC Junior.

Among the hundreds of tailgaters there happens to be a retired UWEC football and wrestling coach from the late 70′s. He says homecoming is a time for him to reconnect with his players. He recalls his time coaching those players back in the day.

“Oh, that was a chore. The chore of keeping them out of jail is the first thing... to be able to play on Saturday. A lot of old stories. The same ones. They get better each time, though”, says Don Parker.

One alumni who played football for UWEC says the support from fans is what meant the most during homecoming.

“It’s always good to catch up, good to support the boys on the team. Coming from a former player, you know, it’s just good to be back to the field and stuff. It’s a really good environment. That’s initially one of the things that brought me to this school is just the support from the community. It means a lot for the boys”, Justin Kretc, UWEC Alumni.

And win or lose... The fans come back every year to cheer on their friends.

“The environment is just amazing. Like, we love the atmosphere. Everyone’s just having a good time. We just love it”, says Alyssa, a UWEC Sophomore.

“And we’re friends with a lot of the guys on the team, so it’s really nice to be able to, like, come out and support them”, says Bella, another UWEC sophomore.

Even with the chilly weather, fans still showed up to support the football team as they made their way to the field to take on the UW-River Falls Falcons.

